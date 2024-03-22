TD Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $283.49 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.84. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

