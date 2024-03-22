TD Cowen Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,181. Accenture has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

