TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

JSPR opened at $29.67 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $446.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

