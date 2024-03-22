TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.