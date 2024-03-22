Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of SKT opened at $29.08 on Friday. Tanger has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

