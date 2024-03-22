Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys stock opened at $602.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

