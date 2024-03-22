Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $602.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

