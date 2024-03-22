SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RGLS stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.