SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.2 %
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
