Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 12,364 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 920,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

