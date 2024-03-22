Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Singular Research

Singular Research restated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

