SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.