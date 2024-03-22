Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 3.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $867.00 and last traded at $880.75. Approximately 2,846,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,405,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $910.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $752.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

