Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $947.20 and last traded at $965.49. 1,946,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,273,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $971.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

