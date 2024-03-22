Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

