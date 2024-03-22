Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 86 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

