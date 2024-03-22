Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 5,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211,655. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

