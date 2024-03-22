Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,655,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,944,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

