Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $249,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $626.91. 1,429,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.15 and a 200 day moving average of $481.40. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.14 and a fifty-two week high of $634.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.