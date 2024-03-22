Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $204,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

