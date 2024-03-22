Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $437.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.