Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 2,826 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.41. 3,245,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

