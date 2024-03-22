Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 73,681 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 2,762,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

