Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 26 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 76,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.84. The company had a trading volume of 845,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $327.08 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

