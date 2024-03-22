Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,724,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $999,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,516,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

