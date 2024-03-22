Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CFO Matthew J. Smith Sells 8,510 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $33,699.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

SDIG opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 26.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

