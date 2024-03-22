Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.16), with a volume of 77941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.12).

Specifically, insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £18,974.12 ($24,155.47). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.48. The stock has a market cap of £159.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

