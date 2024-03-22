Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

SSYS stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $826.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stratasys by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

