StoneCo Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for StoneCo in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for StoneCo’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.77 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.