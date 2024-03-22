Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano Sells 4,116 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

