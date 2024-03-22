StockNews.com Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 78.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in National Bank by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

