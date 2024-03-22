StockNews.com Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stratus Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 706.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Stratus Properties by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

