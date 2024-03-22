StockNews.com Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stratus Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STRS
Stratus Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 706.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Stratus Properties by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stratus Properties
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.