StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

