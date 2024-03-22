StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

