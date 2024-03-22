StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

