StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
