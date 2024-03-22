StockNews.com Downgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Sell

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

