StockNews.com Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $758.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

