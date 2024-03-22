StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

