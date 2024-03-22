StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

