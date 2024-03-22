StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

