Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys BMG Group Price Performance

ELYS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Elys BMG Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Elys BMG Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elys BMG Group by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys BMG Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys BMG Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys BMG Group by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Elys BMG Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Elys BMG Group Company Profile

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

