Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI opened at $15.63 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

