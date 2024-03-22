Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,780 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,510% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

Westlake Stock Down 0.4 %

Westlake stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09. Westlake has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Westlake by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 47,799 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter worth about $790,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after buying an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Westlake by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 111.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

