Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,762 call options on the company. This is an increase of 311% compared to the average daily volume of 1,644 call options.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,395,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,296. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

