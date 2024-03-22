Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (AIR, ARGX, ATD, CABA, CKPT, CLDX, COIN, CPRX, CUTR, DESP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 22nd:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $471.00 target price on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$89.00.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$170.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$40.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

