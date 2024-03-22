Stifel Europe Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $95.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Europe from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.