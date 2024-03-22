Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,478,000 after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE STWD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 773,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,450. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

