Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. 1,490,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,278. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

