Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.