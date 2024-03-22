SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.72

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.72 and last traded at $154.44, with a volume of 1489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $895.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,153,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth $466,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

