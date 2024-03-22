SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 135,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 117,269 shares.The stock last traded at $35.28 and had previously closed at $35.27.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 207,691 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

